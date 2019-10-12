1 person airlifted after wreck involving dump truck on I-20 in Clinton

1 person airlifted after wreck involving dump truck on I-20 in Clinton
Wreck involving dump truck causing major traffic delays on I-20 in Clinton (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter | October 12, 2019 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 12:39 PM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wreck on I-20 at Springridge Road in Clinton caused major traffic delays Saturday morning.

All west lanes have now opened and east bound lanes are expected to open soon.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the accident; one of those needing to be airlifted from the scene.

The victim who was airlifted was described as having serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.