Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Clarke Co. man

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Tonka Sapp of Quitman, Clarke County, Mississippi.
He is described as a white male, six foot and 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, October 6, at about 5:00am in Indiana driving a 2017 gray Jeep Wrangler bearing a MS tag of CEA9203.
Family members say Tonka Sapp suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tonka Sapp contact Quitman Police Department at 6014100579.
