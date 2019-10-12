Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Clarke Co. man

46 year old Tonka Sapp of Quitman, Clarke County, Mississippi was last seen in Indiana on October 6th. (Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By China Lee | October 12, 2019 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:46 PM

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Tonka Sapp of Quitman, Clarke County, Mississippi.

He is described as a white male, six foot and 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, October 6, at about 5:00am in Indiana driving a 2017 gray Jeep Wrangler bearing a MS tag of CEA9203.

Family members say Tonka Sapp suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tonka Sapp contact Quitman Police Department at 6014100579.

