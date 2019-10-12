Police: 18-year-old found dead on Jackson road suffered stab wound to the neck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deceased 18-year-old was found on a Jackson road early Saturday morning.
The body was found lying on Shirley Street at Woody Drive just after 3 a.m.
According to authorities, the victim appeared to have been assaulted. It was later determined that he also suffered a stab wound to the neck.
The victim has been identified as Tyrell Aldridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not known if the incident occurred where the body was found.
There is currently no suspect information or known motive.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.