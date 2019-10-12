Madison man barricades himself in house after hit and run, kidnapping

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident and holding a woman against her will.
51-year-old Williams Barrow, II is now facing charges after the incident Saturday afternoon.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Madison Police responded to an accident in the parking lot of a business of Highland Colony Parkway near Highway 463.
Officers learned that a black Chevrolet pick-up truck with two passengers had left the scene.
The other person involved in the crash reported that the driver appeared to be impaired. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.
Officers were able to trace the pick-up truck to a home on Hazelton Drive.
There they found a man and woman who were believed to be in the truck at the time of the crash.
The woman said that she was being held against her will.
After several attempts she was finally able to leave the home.
Officers then tried to make contact with the man inside the home but he would not answer.
As a precaution officers set up a perimeter around the home and called in the Madison Special Response Team.
The team entered the home and arrested Barrow without incident.
Due to his appeared state of impairment at the time of arrest, he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Upon his release from the hospital Barrow will be charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement, and Kidnapping.
