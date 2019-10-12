Jackson driver crashes into vehicle after being shot by man in separate vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and crashed into a vehicle in Jackson.
The incident happened on Gaddis Street and West Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
A male driver of one vehicle was shot by a male driver of another vehicle after a verbal altercation.
The victim then crashed into another vehicle. His condition is listed as critical.
After the shooting, the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.
This is a developing story.
