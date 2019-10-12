Jackson driver crashes into vehicle after being shot by man in separate vehicle

By Josh Carter | October 12, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:45 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and crashed into a vehicle in Jackson.

The incident happened on Gaddis Street and West Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A male driver of one vehicle was shot by a male driver of another vehicle after a verbal altercation.

The victim then crashed into another vehicle. His condition is listed as critical.

After the shooting, the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.

This is a developing story.

