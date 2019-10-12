Hundreds participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s a challenge. It’s difficult, but you don’t look at the difficulty you look at the challenge and the fact that God is good,” said Michael Quayle.
74-year-old Michael Quayle is living with Alzheimer’s. It was in 2012 when he says his family noticed he was losing his memory.
“I couldn’t remember dates, times or activities past a few weeks. They thought it was the medication from my arthritis,” said Quayle.
Doctors later diagnosed him with the disease. Since then, he’s been traveling across Mississippi to raise awareness.
Quayle stated, “Just have a positive attitude and go from there. There’s no reason to be down in the dumps about it.”
Saturday Quayle participated in the Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Jackson. About 800 people carried flowers honoring family and friends living with the disease or those who have died.
Quayle encourages caregivers to stay active when taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s. He said too much stress can be harmful to you both.
“Keep an interest in something. Get outside. Take care of your body and eat heart healthy,” said Quayle.
Quayle owns Bird Eye Delivery in the metro. He goes to work everyday and doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
“I’m going to give all I have until the Lord until the days coming when I will not be able to handle it anymore. The day is coming when I won’t know what the heck is going on,” said Quayle.
