Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed Saturday morning onto Canal Street.
The New Orleans Fire Dept. and the NOPD are on scene.
Acadian Ambulance tweeted that they responded with 12 units and transported 13 patients.
The hotel was slated to open in the Spring of 2020.
The 350 rooms for hotel guests, in addition to 62 one and two-bedroom units available for purchase.
N. Rampart Street is closed to vehicles from St. Louis to Canal.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.