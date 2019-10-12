Cool Fall Weekend!

Fall has arrived in Mississippi.! A blast of chilly air is making it feel more like November this weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning, then will hold in the 60s all day along with a few remnant showers in South Mississippi.
Plummeting to the 40s Sunday morning. Once again, highs hold in the 60s. Showers also return during the day Sunday as weak disturbance moves in from the west; not and all day type of rain, however expect periods of light showers. The damp pattern continues as the work week begins, featuring multiple rounds of rain with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
