Alabama State beats Jackson State 31-16

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jahod Booker had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and Alabama State beat Jackson State 31-16 on Saturday.
Ezra Gray and Jacory Merritt each rushed for 69 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Gray had a 13-yard TD run to open the scoring on Alabama State’s first drive of the game.
Jett Even’s 10-yard keeper made it 14-3 in the second quarter. Jackson State (1-5, 0-2) cut the deficit to 14-10 before halftime on Derrick Ponder’s 20-yard TD pass to Terrell Kennedy III.
The Hornets scored the next 17 points to lead 31-10 on Even’s second TD keeper, a 2-yard run.
Even was 15 of 26 for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Ponder passed for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Tigers.
