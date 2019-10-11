Vicksburg town hall meeting addresses ways to reduce recent spike in crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent spike in crime in Vicksburg has called for a public safety town hall meeting Thursday night. City officials as well as residents came out to discuss plans of action to reduce crime around town.
“Listen, crime happens everywhere. We are not unique in that sense you just have to be aware of your surrounds. Nobody is untouchable,” said one resident.
In recent weeks Vicksburg has seen violence hit the streets. A homicide and a shooting broke out in a single weekend.
Now a panel full of city officials faced the audience full of concerned Vicksburg residents with a series of questions related to public safety.
“We did this differently then we have in the past. We requested citizens to email questions and then I would present the questions to the panel.”
So what were the burning questions the people of Vicksburg were eager to get answers to? Well our cameras weren’t allowed inside the meeting, but Vicksburg Police Department Captain Mike Bryant filled us in.
“There have been some issues, some concerns people have about our down town area about crime. Particularly the parking garages because of vehicles being broken into”
Other hot topics discussed were initiatives the city is taking to to prevent crime.
“We try to get out there and be members of the public and be active in the community and have a great relationship with the citizens. We have to work together to prevent crimes and solve those crimes.”
Gina Hendrickson has lived in the Vicksburg community for years.
“I did email questions and I have to say every question that was asked was asked and of course answered.”
The panel reassured residents high security cameras are provided in the downtown area.
Even paying officers overtime to ensure the public’s safety.
“They are working on getting more cameras around the city, parking lots, streets, neighborhoods, etc. Just keep your eyes open, know your surrounds, and always have your wits about you.”
