Two arrested in 2018 deadly Bishop Ave. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested in the 2018 shooting on Bishop Avenue that left 27-year-old Cortez Hopkins dead.
According to Jackson police, 22-year-old Marquis Bell was charged with murder. 26-year-old Kadarius Sandifer was charged with evidence tampering and obstruction of justice in the case.
Both suspects have had their initial court appearances and both were denied bond.
Police say additional arrests in this case are possible.
This investigation remains ongoing.
