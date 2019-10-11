Street improvements to impact Clinton school traffic starting Monday

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Street and roadway improvements will begin on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Clinton.
Beginning Monday, crews will begin milling and paving Lakeview Drive from Highway 80 to Old Vicksburg Road. Motorists can expect lane closures on Lakeview Drive from Monday, October 14 – Wednesday, October 16. Parents dropping children off at Clinton Junior High should consider alternate routes for the duration of paving on Lakeview Drive.
Once paving of Lakeview Drive has been completed, crews will move to other streets included on the list. View the 2019 paving list and schedule at www.clintonms.org/paving.
Mayor Fisher and the Board budgeted over $1,000,000 for the 2019 Striping and Paving projects. In addition to 2019, over $1.1 million will be spent in 2020 on street paving.
According to Mayor Fisher, streets were graded and prioritized based on need for paving or striping. Mayor Fisher noted that the striping and paving project is “well overdue”.
To view a list of streets included in the 2019 paving plan and the street rating list, please visit our website at www.clintonms.org/paving.
In all, almost $3,000,000 has been allocated in 2019 to for paving and road reconstruction within the City of Clinton.
