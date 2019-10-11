New Flowood resort construction taking shape

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers of a Flowood hotel and conference center say everything is on schedule for its construction.
Those planning the resort style property toured the facility this week.
It will feature a 200 luxury room hotel with an adjacent conference center.
There will also be other amenities such as a lazy river, a cooking school, a spa, and of course the Refuge golf course.
This week, the top floor of the 10 story hotel was poured, where a bar and restaurant will be located.
Flowood city leaders believe the new attraction will be a big draw for people and revenues to the city.
Mayor Gary Rhoads said, “That’s what we’re going after is the small conferences and just being different and unique. We’re not trying to bring in folks from Detroit, Michigan, in here or Atlanta, Georgia. We’re trying to bring the local within the state.”
Flowood city leaders say they’re already booking events and taking reservations at the conference space.
The hotel will now be the tallest building in all of Rankin County.
Construction will be completed this time next year.
