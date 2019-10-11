Neshoba Central rushing attack rockets them to win over Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Neshoba Central ran with authority all night in Canton.
The rockets running back, Jarquez Hunter burst through the Tiger defense several times Thursday night.
The first half of the game was highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown run to give Neshoba Central the lead.
The second half was followed by another long run that put the nail in the coffin for Canton. Hunter’s offensive line gave him enough room to run, but his speed is what broke him away from the pack. He scored four times in this game.
Canton had a highlight reel of their own on offense. Jaiden Burns scored three times in the first half. The senior receiver returned a punt for punt for a touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes.
The Tiger defense ultimately could not stop the rockets rushing attack.
Neshoba Central would go on to win 56-34.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.