Man injured in fight with cellmate over sandwich at Clarke County Jail

QUITMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said two cellmates got into a fight Thursday, with one ending up in the hospital.
Chief Deputy Barry White said the inmates got into a fight over a sandwich and one suffered facial injuries.
The cellmates are identified as Joey Jenkins and Dusty Sullivan.
Jenkins was first taken to the emergency room at Watkins Hospital and then to University Medical Center for evaluation. Chief Deputy White says the inmate was prescribed medication but required no surgery and was taken back to the jail Friday morning.
Sullivan now has a charge pending against him over the altercation.
According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the two had shared the same living space for several months without incident. It’s not clear who started the fight.
Chief Deputy White says Jenkins is being held on charges of shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault. Sullivan faces a burglary charge.
The inmates are both awaiting trial... now from separate cells.
