Local rescue dog has maternity shoot after saved from life in small cage

Mississippi rescue dog has maternity shoot; Source: Coco's House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue (Source: Mississippi rescue dog has maternity shoot; Coco's House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue)
October 11, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An expecting beagle rescued from life in a small cage had the most adorable maternity shoot.

Her name is Que, and she was rescued by Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue.

Que is high heart worm positive and had never known the comfort of air conditioning or a soft bed until now.

Amber Burrus and her husband Dave rescued this sweet girl and took her into their rescue in Terry.

Que is now living in the lap of luxury as she awaits the arrival of her babies.

Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue is a senior dog sanctuary and rescue located in Terry. “We believe that every dog deserves to live out it’s life loved the way they love us”

To contact to this rescue, check out their facebook page or email cocohouserescue@gmail.com

