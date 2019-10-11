Kendrick Johnson’s family requests to reopen case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kendrick Johnson’s family requested the federal and state investigation into his death be reopened, family members told WALB.
The request to reopen happened on what would have been his 24th birthday.
Family members held a press conference on Friday in Atlanta.
“Hurt, grief, every day,” Jackie Johnson, Kendrick’s mother, said. “People just don’t understand. It’s even hard some days to get out of bed. People just don’t understand what they took when they took our child.”
“July 20th, 2016, the federal investigation into Kendrick Johnson was closed,” Marcus Coleman, Save OurSelves founder, and president, said. "We are calling on the new administration to review the findings and reopen the federal investigation into Kendrick Johnson. We are also calling for a reopening of the state investigation.'
“We are still going forward,” Kenneth Johnson, Kendrick’s father, said. “Fighting for justice.”
WALB has reached out to officials for more information.
Johnson, 17, was found dead in a mat at Lowndes High School in 2013. The circumstances of his death have been a source of conjecture, gossip, allegations and lawsuits ever since.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
