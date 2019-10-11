I-20 construction detours cause more road closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MDOT officicals say there is exposed steel and erosion on the bridge over Lynch creek which must be fixed immediately.
When they shut down the eastbound lanes next Friday for the first phase of construction, commercial traffic will be diverted around the city, onto I-220 then I-55.
Local traffic will be able to use highway 80.
Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Melinda McGrath said, “It will impact every major arterial in the metro area because of the detour diversions, so you’re taking 93,000 cars a day off I-20.”
MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath says motorists should expect delays, especially when they begin working on the westbound lanes.
M.D.O.T. says they will have to shut down the northbound entrance to I-55 at County line road, because there won’t be space for people to merge on, with the increased detour traffic.
Melinda McGrath said, “People need to realize these changes are coming thank goodness it’s a very short time span but your driving patterns need to be changed. We ask everyone please be patient.”
M.D.O.T. is working with the Hinds county Sheriff’s department and other local law enforcement to use blue lights to warn motorists of the construction traffic.
“It’s probably going to be stopped so when you see those lights you need to slow down because you do not want to come barreling into or come over a little crest then there’s something stopped, so were asking everyone leave early plan ahead,” said McGrath.
Ridgeland police are devising a plan to handle the interstate traffic that will have to go north on highway 51 through their city.
The County line road interstate entrance will close at 7 p.m. on Friday the 25th, and will end on Halloween.
MDOT warning motorists early of the expected traffic problems, so they won’t be tricked, as they make their commute, which won’t be a treat.
