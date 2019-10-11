First Alert Forecast: strong cold front approaches Friday

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day amid temperatures in the 60s and 70s ahead of our next cold front. The front will swing through the region through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing scattered showers and storms. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Behind the front, winds will turn gusty from the northwest, ushering in the cooler air as lows drop into the 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Behind the front, a re-assuring blast of fall air will return to the region. Expect a breezy Saturday amid clouds that will gradually clearing through the day. Wind chills could be in the 40s to Saturday with highs only managing the middle to upper 60s. We’ll fall to the 40s and 50s by early Sunday. Clouds will gradually increase again Sunday afternoon, leading to a chance for showers by the latter half of the day amid highs in the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled weather pattern looks to take hold with several disturbances moving across the region the early to middle parts of next week. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with highs near 80° Monday and Tuesday. Both days will feature the opportunity of scattered storms. Another front will approach the area by Wednesday, eventually drying us out by the end of next week along with another push of cooler, Autumn air.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
