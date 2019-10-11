City of Jackson wants two more attorneys disqualified from water billing lawsuit

Documents were filed Friday afternoon in Hinds County Chancery Court

Moore and James Bryant are representing three people in the water billing lawsuit against the City of Jackson. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | October 11, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday afternoon the City of Jackson filed court documents to have two more attorneys disqualified from the water billing lawsuit.

Court documents filed by city attorneys say Carlos Moore and James Bryant should be disqualified from water billing lawsuit.
In the court filing, the city argues Carlos Moore and James Bryant, both members of the Cochran Law Firm, should not be allowed to represent three plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Jackson.

According to the documents the City is represented by another member of the Cochran firm in the Siemens lawsuit. The filing also states Moore, Bryant and plaintiffs intentionally violated the Mississippi Rules of Professional conduct and the order of the court which was an explicit warning not only to attorneys but also to Plaintiffs in the case.

The City claims Jackson is represented by a member of the Cochran law firm in the lawsuit against Siemens, the same firm that Moore and Bryant are associated with.
Six Jackson residents have filed a lawsuit to stop the City of Jackson from issuing cut off notices and terminating water service for delinquent bills.

Moore told us Friday afternoon the attorney representing Jackson, Winston Thompson, III, has started his own law firm.

