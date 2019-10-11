Austin Moore, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Austin Moore, a 23-year-old black man, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, after a shooting near Grove Park, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers originally responded to a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot of the Grove Park Community Center off Parkway Avenue that happened at approximately 9 p.m.
Police determined that a dark-colored sedan had collided with a dark-colored SUV.
Investigators found Moore, the driver of the sedan, on the ground unresponsive and determined he had at least two gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Holmes said officers believe Moore had been shot near the park, then attempted to drive away before crashing into the SUV.
Police have not been able to determine what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
