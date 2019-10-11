Attala County Sheriff’s Dept. asking for help identifying suspect in burglary

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on October 10.
The suspect is described as a black male, heavy build and was driving a Maroon Mercury Grand Marquis. He is also suspected of burglaries in several other counties across North Central Mississippi.
The suspect is believed to be from the North Mississippi or possibly Shelby County, TN area.
Various items such as chain saws, weed eaters, gas blowers and various hand tools were stolen.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “Up To $2500.00”. If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online.
