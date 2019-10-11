Alvin Kamara questionable for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara missed practice with an ankle injury on Friday. The Saints listed the running back as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Jaguars.
Kamara attended practice on Wednesday, but was limited for Thursday’s workout.
Kamara hasn’t missed a game in his time with the Saints because of injury. He sat out last season’s finale against the Panthers because the team already locked in the 1-seed for the playoffs.
Drew Brees (right thumb), Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), and Trey Hendrickson (neck) are out for Sunday’s game.
