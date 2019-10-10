Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers scattered around the area tonight and Friday. There will be some heavier showers possible Friday afternoon and early evening ahead and along a cold front moving in. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, so not everyone will see rain, but a half inch is certainly possible for those lucky enough. Lows tonight will be near 70 and highs on Friday will be again in the 80s with partly sunny skies, in between showers. The cold front will sweep across the area Friday evening putting out gusty winds and dropping temperatures. You’ll probable need a jacket for the evening with temperatures in the 60s and near 50 degrees by Saturday morning. Homecoming activities on Saturday will enjoy Fall-like conditions. It will be partly sunny, breezy, with just a sprinkle possible as temperatures range from the 50s in the morning to the 60s in the afternoon and fall back into the 50s during the evening again. Sunday will be partly sunny day with some showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will start near 50 degrees, with even some 40s around and wind up closer to 70 in the afternoon. 80 degree weather will return Monday and Tuesday, but it will be unsettled with partly sunny skies and a chance for showers again. Unsettled rollercoaster weather will continue this weekend into next week. South wind at 5mph tonight turning northwest at 10mph Friday. Average high this time of year is 79 and the average low is 55. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 6:33pm.