Saints’ Davis and Jags’ Minshew II have Mississippi high school connection

New Orleans won the first ever meeting between the two clubs 17-13 in 1996 at the Superdome before dropping the next two contests 41 -23 in 1999 and 20-19 in 2003, both at Jacksonville. New Orleans has hosted the Jaguars in 2015, 2007 and 1996 while Jacksonville has hosted the other three contests in 1999, 2003, and 2011. In Week 16 of the 2015 season, the Saints and Jaguars entered the game with identical records of 5-9. The Saints emerged with a 38-27 victory over the Jaguars thanks in part to QB Drew Brees’ 412 passing yards and three touchdowns.