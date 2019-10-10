Residents file lawsuit against City of Jackson over high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents who are suing the city because of extremely high water bills have a new attorney.
Attorney Carlos Moore is now taking on the suit. Moore announced Wednesday that he represents several clients who say they have been harmed, due to extremely high water bills.
Many of his clients are elderly, whose water service has already been shut off.
Moore says because he feels the city’s damage to his clients is so extensive he seeks to have the lawsuit classified as a class action lawsuit.
He believes the courts will agree with him.... since he says the number of victims is staggering.
“Ten’s of thousands of individuals have been harmed. The city chose to contract with Seimens and the citizens are suffering. The current lawsuit that the city has filed against Seimans is not protecting the individuals. So that’s what we are simply trying to do.”
Moore expects more citizens to reach out to him and join what he believes will be a class action lawsuit.
The city has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
