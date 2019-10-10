Reconstruction of State Street project in Jackson continues to move forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Long stretches of bright orange cones decorate State Street in the City of Jackson. The reconstruction project is taking place in parts and led by City Engineer Charles Williams.
“Quite an extensive project. You’re looking at traffic signals, we’re looking at a bike lane, shared use path, new asphalt, striping, all of that. So really, a complete street project,” said Williams.
Construction workers have moved on to the area between Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road, and it will take quite some time to finish.
“On this particular part, the 3rd phase, probably linger in to late spring, early summer. Depending on the weather for a completion of that,” said Williams.
Drivers are currently restricted to narrow lanes of traffic as the renovations take place, so Williams is asking the public to be vigilant and patient.
“Just take your time. Just pay attention to the workers that are working," he said. “We realize it is going to be an inconvenience for a while, but once the work is complete, I think you’ll have a very nice corridor."
Money for the project is coming from different sources. “It’s a combination of TIGER grant funds that were appropriated again 16-17, and of course some one percent funds that are tied with that on the local part.”
Williams said the whole project will take 24 months to complete.
