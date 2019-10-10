Plumlee excelling in trial by fire

After all, that’s the case for every backup quarterback throughout the annals of organized football. If the backup does see the field, it’s either due to injury or lack of performance. In the case of Ole Miss, it is the former, which is where Plumlee enters the equation. A rib injury to starting Matt Corral back in September has paved the way for Plumlee and the true freshman has made the most of the opportunity, leading the Rebels to a win over Vanderbilt last weekend and picking up SEC Freshman of the Week honors in the process.