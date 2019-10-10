No time to lament loss for Callaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mere seconds away from handing Provine its first loss of the season, the Callaway Chargers are ready to stop thinking what might’ve been and start thinking about what could be.
It’s the only way to survive the gauntlet that region 2-5A is turning out to be. And with a trip to Ridgeland next up, the Chargers can’t afford to dwell on the past.
“It was a tough loss but the guys came back on Saturday and have had a good week of practice,” Callaway head coach Chadwick Germany said. “They’ve bounced back pretty well and are excited about this opportunity.”
Rebounding after a loss is something CHS is familiar with, beating Cleveland Central two weeks ago after suffering its first loss of the season to Leake Central. And while last week’s heartbreaker against the Rams set Callaway back a game in the region standings, Germany -- quoting his mother -- points out how that game showed his players that they can compete with the best.
“Mom always said ‘look for the gold’,” he said. “And the goal was that we fought to the end. Our guys didn’t give up, they played hard and played together.”
The Chargers travel to Ridgeland on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.