New hotel tax in Flowood to aid in building $50 million conference center

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in the city of Flowood have approved a tax on visitors to support a new conference center and hotel.
On Tuesday, voters passed a three-percent special use tax on hotel and motel stays.
The tax will only affect those who visit the city and use the accommodations.
The tax vote passed with 103 in favor and only 2 votes against.
The money will be used for construction of a new conference center being built near the Refuge Golf Course.
The $50 million dollar, 54,000 square foot conference center will have an adjacent 200 luxury room hotel. That project is expected to be completed next summer.
“This is a way we could take those funds and help pay the debt service on our conference center and never have to even look at raising taxes on our families and their homes, said Mayor Gary Rhoads.
Combined, the city of Flowood has 950 hotels rooms. Mayor Rhoads says he estimates the new tax will raise about half-a-million dollars annually.
He also says the burden on visitors will be minimal because their taxes are lower.
