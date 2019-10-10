Natchez man illegally possessing assault weapon and 100-round drum magazine sentenced under Project EJECT

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tywone Noble, 23, of Natchez, was sentenced yesterday by Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III to 46 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for receiving a firearm while under a felony indictment, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On January 22, 2018, Noble was indicted in Adams County for selling ecstasy, a controlled substance. On November 19, 2018, while Noble was still under that indictment, probation agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections found Noble in possession of an assault rifle with a 100-round drum magazine while the agents were conducting home visits in the area of Beaumont Street. On April 16, 2019, Noble was charged in a federal indictment with possessing a firearm while under an indictment for a felony crime. He pled guilty before Judge Bramlette on June 6, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bert Carraway.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.
