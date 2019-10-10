Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Chief of Staff resigns under pressure

However, you seem to misunderstand that the MBN legal office does not represent you. Rather, it represents the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the State of Mississippi. There have been times in my career with the state of Mississippi that I have been required to provide unwelcome advice to the individual who heads the agency that is my client. That as an officer of the court I have been required to be truthful in hard situations, and that I had to put the needs of the state of Mississippi ahead of the person in charge of my agency. In a perfect world a director and their state attorney have the same goal, but sadly this world is not perfect and that is not the hand I was dealt.