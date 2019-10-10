High School Football Week 8: Scores and Highlights

High School Football Week 8: Scores and Highlights
By China Lee | October 10, 2019 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 3:02 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week the Ridgeland Titans take on Callaway at Ridgeland on Friday. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Callaway @ Ridgeland

MRA @ Hartfield

Peral @ Terry

Lanier @ Raymond

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Warren @ Madison Central

Neshoba Central @ Canton

Pisgah @ Madison St. Joseph

South Panola @ Germantown

Murrah @ Clinton

Crystal Springs @ McLaurin

Holmes County Central @ Provine

