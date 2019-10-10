High School Football Week 8: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week the Ridgeland Titans take on Callaway at Ridgeland on Friday. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game.
Callaway @ Ridgeland
MRA @ Hartfield
Peral @ Terry
Lanier @ Raymond
Warren @ Madison Central
Neshoba Central @ Canton
Pisgah @ Madison St. Joseph
South Panola @ Germantown
Murrah @ Clinton
Crystal Springs @ McLaurin
Holmes County Central @ Provine
