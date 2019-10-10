Hendrick paying more attention to defense

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John Hendrick’s calling card has always been tough defense, especially up front and in the trenches. So it’s safe to say that he has been none too pleased with how is Jackson State defense has performed as of late.
As the Tigers get set to open up SWAC play this Saturday against Alabama State, they are beginning it with a noticeable limp, having allowed more than 300 rushing yards per game the last two weeks in losses to Kentucky State and Grambling. And after the most recent setback, Hendrick vowed to become more involved with the defense and it’s something that he has followed through on this week in practice.
“The run game part of it, we’ve got to better,” said Hendrick, who over the course of his coaching career has been a defensive line coach at five different stops.
“Fitting in the right place, making sure that we play with good eyes and end up reading our keys in being in the right position to stop the run.”
JSU’s homecoming game against Alabama State is scheduled for 2 p.m. this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
