First Alert Forecast: few storms Thursday; turning cooler by weekend

THURSDAY: Summer continues to have a grip through Thursday as highs rebound into the upper 80s, nearing 90° for some by the afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will sneak past the area – sparking a chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: A warm start to the day amid temperatures in the 60s and 70s ahead of our next cold front. The front will swing through the region through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Behind the front, winds will turn gusty from the northwest, ushering in the cooler air as lows drop into the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the cold front Friday night, expect another re-assuring blast of fall air. A lingering shower will be possible Saturday morning amid decreasing clouds. Highs on Saturday will top out in the 60s. We’ll fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s early Sunday before rebounding into the middle 70s. Highs will top out in the lower 80s amid an unsettled weather pattern through next week as a few systems could bring waves of needed rain to the area.
