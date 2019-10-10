First Alert Forecast: few storms Thursday; turning cooler by weekend

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day amid temperatures in the 60s and 70s ahead of our next cold front. The front will swing through the region through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Behind the front, winds will turn gusty from the northwest, ushering in the cooler air as lows drop into the 50s.