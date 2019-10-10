Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old out of Hinds County

15-year-old Sylvia Williams. (Source: MBI)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 10, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 2:40 PM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Sylvia Williams of Jackson.

Williams is described as a five-feet-five-inches tall black female, weighing 120 pounds with black or blue hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pajamas on Monday, September 2, at 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Jackson West Boulevard in Hinds County.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sylvia Williams you’re asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-665-7757.

