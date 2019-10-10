Deputies need help identifying Attala Co. burglary suspect caught on camera

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a man for several burglaries in the county.
He was seen in surveillance video on Tuesday, October 8th driving a Maroon Mercury Grand Marquis.
He is also suspected of burglaries in several other counties across North Central Mississippi.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com or contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
