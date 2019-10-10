Deputies need help identifying Attala Co. burglary suspect caught on camera

Man wanted for burglaries in Attala County. (Source: Attala County Sheriff's Department)
By China Lee | October 10, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 3:34 PM

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a man for several burglaries in the county.

He was seen in surveillance video on Tuesday, October 8th driving a Maroon Mercury Grand Marquis.

He is also suspected of burglaries in several other counties across North Central Mississippi.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com or contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

