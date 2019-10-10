Consider This: Choosing the Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you talk to people who manage political campaigns, most will tell you the governor is someone you want to like. The Governor is the face of the state, does a lot of PR appearances and serves at the top spokesperson. What some people may not realize is the Governor has less power and influence than other positions in state government. The real power lies with the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House.
Whether Hood wins or Reeves wins, it will be interesting to see how much influence they have on the legislature and the legislation that is approved. If the state senate and house pass legislation the governor doesn’t like, their most powerful tool is the threat of the veto. However, it would not be surprising if the state legislature takes pleasure in overriding any veto. Legislators might enjoy ignoring Reeves after his heavy handedness as Lieutenant Governor. And if Hood wins, the Republican controlled legislature might enjoy dismissing his position.
At the end of the day, your choice for governor might be best made based on who you think is a better person to help make Mississippi look good as the official voice of the state.
Whoever becomes Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House are the people who will ultimately influence what legislation passes that will impact our lives. The governor... not so much... but he should be someone you want to hang out with at a tailgate party and share a cold beer or a glass of iced tea.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.