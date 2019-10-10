Consider This: Choosing the Governor

Whether Hood wins or Reeves wins, it will be interesting to see how much influence they have on the legislature and the legislation that is approved. If the state senate and house pass legislation the governor doesn’t like, their most powerful tool is the threat of the veto. However, it would not be surprising if the state legislature takes pleasure in overriding any veto. Legislators might enjoy ignoring Reeves after his heavy handedness as Lieutenant Governor. And if Hood wins, the Republican controlled legislature might enjoy dismissing his position.