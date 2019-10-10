Canton Flea Market opens today on historic downtown square

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Flea Market opened Thursday to the public.
The flea market is open from 7 am to 4 pm and put on by Canton Tourism.
The popular arts and crafts show has all kinds of unique items and food.
The biannual market saw its smallest crowd in its 54 year history last May when the weather didn’t cooperate. Rain and storms forced vendors to pack up and leave the square.
This time organizers are expecting the huge crowds to return as the weather is cooperating much better.
