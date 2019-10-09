Woman driving 100 MPH pulled over in Jackson; Faces multiple charges including drug possession, speeding

Jackson, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman has been arrested after driving over 100 miles per hour on I-20 Tuesday night.
The chase started in the city of Richland and ended on Gallatin Street in Jackson
Keshandra Christina Moore has been charged with: speeding, expired tag, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and failure to yield to blue lights/sirens.
The possession of cocaine is the only felony.
All other charges are misdemeanors.
Moore is currently at the Rankin County Jail.
