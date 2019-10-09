Woman driving 100 MPH pulled over in Jackson; Faces multiple charges including drug possession, speeding

Keshandra Christina Moore (Source: Richland Police Dept.)
By Josh Carter | October 8, 2019 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:58 PM

Jackson, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman has been arrested after driving over 100 miles per hour on I-20 Tuesday night.

The chase started in the city of Richland and ended on Gallatin Street in Jackson

Keshandra Christina Moore has been charged with: speeding, expired tag, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and failure to yield to blue lights/sirens.

The possession of cocaine is the only felony.

All other charges are misdemeanors.

Moore is currently at the Rankin County Jail.

