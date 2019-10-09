Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more days of warmer weather. Expect highs in the middle and upper 80s Thursday and Friday. We’ll have partly sunny skies with just a slight chance for showers. A strong cold front will approach our area later Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, but not likely. Showers will taper off overnight Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning and in the 60s Saturday afternoon with slow clearing skies and a left over shower possible. Sunday morning will be chilly and near 50 degrees. More changing weather will happen Sunday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few showers. Highs will reach the 70s. Southeast wind tonight at 5mph and 10mph Thursday. Average high this time of year is 79 and the average low is 55. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 6:34pm. Expect rainfall amounts of around an inch or less through this weekend.