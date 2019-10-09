Two ambulances called to scene of ambulance wreck near Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Two ambulances and a sprint medic were called to the scene of a crash involving an ambulance near Utica.
The accident happened Wednesday morning on Highway 27, confirms AMR Public Affairs Manager Jim Pollard.
Three victims were transported from the scene.
One victim was from the vehicle involved in the ambulance crash.
The other two victims were a paramedic and the EMT in the ambulance which was involved in the crash.
All three patients were assessed as having non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.