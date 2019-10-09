Thursday Night Lights: Several metro area football games rescheduled due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several local high schools have moved their football games from Friday night to Thursday night due to the likelihood of bad weather as a cold front approaches.
The Clinton High School vs. Murrah High School game will be played at Clinton High School Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Clinton’s homecoming activities have also been moved to Thursday. These include a pep rally at Clinton High School beginning at 8 a.m. and the homecoming parade on Arrow Drive beginning at 4 p.m.
The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the game but the homecoming dance will still be held on Friday as scheduled.
The Madison Central vs. Warren Central game will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Madison Central.
The Germantown vs. South Panola game will be played on Thursday as well.
The Vicksburg vs. Cleveland Central game has also been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg High School Stadium.
Pelahatchie High School’s homecoming game will kickoff against South Delta on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pelahatchie High School.
Due to the impending weather, the homecoming parade will now begin at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The homecoming court introductions will take place on the football field on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., and the crowning will take place in the gym at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The homecoming dance will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.