Three vehicles involved in deadly crash near Warren Central High School

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a crash in Warren County Wednesday, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. The crash involved two passenger cars and one 18-wheeler.
The crash happened on Paxton Road, off Highway 27 near Abraham Drive. The location is near Warren Central High School.
Preliminary reports indicate that a northbound Honda Pilot attempted to pass a Honda Accord and the driver of the Pilot lost control, colliding head on into a southbound 18-wheeler.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, identified as 40-year-old James M. Kilburn 40 of Vicksburg, died as a result of his injuries.
The drivers of the Honda Accord and the 18-wheeler were not injured.
