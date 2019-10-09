Portion of I-55 to be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday night

Ridgeland , Miss. (WLBT) - I-55 will be closed to north bound traffic at the County Line Road Exit beginning Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to Thursday morning at 6 a.m.
It will be closed again from Thursday at 10 p.m. until Friday morning at 6 a.m.
The south bound lanes of I-55 will be open to traffic and will not be effected by the road closure.
Detours will be in place to minimize traffic congestion.
Motorists should take the County Line Road Exit to Highway 51 and travel north to Colony Park Boulevard.
From Colony Park Boulevard, motorists will then take the East Frontage Road north back onto I-55.
