One person killed when vehicle overturned on US-61 in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a crash on US-61 in Sharkey County Tuesday night.
According to MHP’s Cpl. Kervin K. Stewart, they were called to a 1-car crash near Omega Road around 7:00 p.m.
After investigating, officers learned that a 2008 Chrysler Sebring was driving northbound, when for unknown reasons, it left the road and overturned.
The driver was transported to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg for non life-threatening injuries.
The passenger in the car died as a result of their injuries. Their name will be released pending the notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.