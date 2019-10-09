New culture taking over at Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Ridgeland Titans hit the practice field on Tuesday, a word emblazoned across head coach David White’s shirt reminds the players of one thing:
Culture.
“We have a lot of great things going on here,” said White. “So I’m trying to convince these kids what they are a part of.”
So far, it’s working.
The Titans currently sitting in prime position at 5-1, 2-0 in region 2-5A and have a chance for their first 3-0 start in region play in over four seasons. Each game presenting a new opportunity to further entrench a culture shift that White implemented the second he stepped foot on campus last March.
Arriving in Mississippi after a stint as the recruiting coordinator at the University of Nevada, White has brought a lot of that collegiate philosophy with him to RHS, whether it has been completely renovating the facilities or giving his players more freedoms within the flow of a game.
“That really makes a big difference,” he said. “There are a lot of coaches that can get on the dry erase board and go for hours. I’m sure I could do that too, but I focus more on the culture part of it over the scheme.”
White’s Titans host Callaway on Friday at RHS. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.