Madison business owner sentenced to prison for harboring illegal aliens

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison business owner was sentenced to prison Friday for harboring illegal aliens.
42-year-old Hector Valdez-Loera will spend 12 months and one day in federal prison following 3 years of supervised release for harboring an illegal alien for commercial advantage and private financial gain.
He was also ordered to pay an administrative fine in the amount of $79.784.00
On April 13, 2017, while searching for an illegal alien fugitive who had a prior order of removal for illegal reentry into the United States, ICE ERO officers went to a home in Ridgeland where the illegal alien fugitive had been living.
When officers arrived, they found two additional illegal aliens living at the home.
They later determined the illegal alien fugitive had left for work at a job site in Madison. At the job site, Madison Concrete was performing concrete work. When officers arrived, a number of the workers ran into the woods. Officers gave chase but were unable to apprehend the illegal alien fugitive.
Further investigation revealed that Madison Concrete was owned and operated by Hector Valdez-Loera and that Valdez-Loera hired illegal aliens who either had social security numbers that did not exist or belonged to someone deceased.
He failed to check E-Verify to determine legitimacy of his workers and referred to them as subcontractors, when they were in fact his employees.
The investigation also revealed that Valdez-Loera provided his financial information to obtain housing for at least two of his illegal alien employees.
Valdez-Loera was charged with two counts of harboring an illegal alien for commercial advantage and private financial gain.
He pled guilty before Judge Jordan on May 24. The case is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.
