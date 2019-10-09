La. woman arrested in Vicksburg for embezzling more than $50K from employer

Haley O'Briant. (Source: Vicksburg PD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 9, 2019 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 3:33 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tallulah, Louisiana, woman was arrested in Vicksburg Wednesday for embezzlement.

Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Haley O’Briant on a charge of felony embezzlement.

O’Briant is accused of stealing over $56,000 from her employer. The matter had been reported to police on October 4.

She appeared before a judge Wednesday for her initial court appearance and her case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $150,000 bond.

