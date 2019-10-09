'It’s going to have a heavy impact on traffic’: Stretch of I-20 to close for construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the busiest stretches of interstate in the metro will have lanes completely shutdown in coming weeks for construction.
The stretch of I-20 between I-220 and Terry Road is used by 93,000 car daily.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation officials say they will shut all of eastbound, then the westbound traffic starting October 18th
The closures will run from 7 p.m. Friday, to 6 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re going to go ahead and start advising motorists to go ahead and start planning their alternate route, especially those that travel that stretch daily," said Michael Flood. "This is the time now to be thinking about that kind of thing... We want to go ahead and get the word out as much as possible now. It’s going to have a heavy impact on traffic.”
During construction, heavy trucks will detour around the entire city on I-220 and I-55. Local traffic will be diverted onto Highway 80.
With local commuters diverted onto Highway 80, that stretch likely to become congested with local motorists.
“Be on the lookout for the flagmen and posted detour signage they’ll be directing motorists on which way to go. We’re going to be posting the message detour signs as well, so be sure to be alert, slow down, pay attention,” said Flood.
With the heavy traffic and workers present, MDOT is encouraging motorists to make safety a top priority.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.